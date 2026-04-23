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Fans looking to catch every moment of Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura’s quest for glory can tune in via ENTV and beIN Sports in Algeria.
When is Algeria's next game?
Best VPNs and free streams to watch Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
To watch the Algerian National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:
How to watch ENTV with a VPN: A step-by-step guide
- Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark
- Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV)
- Connect to a Strategic Server
- Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app.
- Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Algeria game live!
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Who do Algeria play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Algeria has been drawn into Group J for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Les Fennecs will be competing against a formidable set of opponents across three different cities in the United States.
Here is the official group stage lineup for Algeria:
Group J Opponents
- Argentina (CONMEBOL)
- Austria (UEFA)
- Jordan (AFC)