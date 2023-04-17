WATCH: Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Joan Laporta answers fan question amid mounting transfer speculation

Joan Laporta continues to fuel the Lionel Messi back to Barcelona rumours, with the Blaugrana president responding to fan questions on the subject.

Argentine left Camp Nou in 2021

Heading towards free agency once more

La Liga giants exploring possible deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner departed Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 as a free agent, with a sensational move to Paris Saint-Germain completed once it became apparent that the funds were not available to tie him to a new contract in Catalunya.

Messi is now running down another deal in France and is seeing an emotional retracing of steps to Barcelona speculated on as the current leaders of La Liga seek to return a prodigal son to his spiritual home. Laporta continues to be quizzed on that matter, and appears to have hinted to supporters that a stunning swoop is being explored.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporta was asked by a fan ahead of Barca’s 0-0 draw at Getafe on Sunday whether Messi could be heading back to Camp Nou, with the Blaugrana supremo replying: “Yeah.”

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona still need to cut costs in order to make a move for Messi possible, with summer sales on the cards. But there is a determination on their part to return the all-time great to their squad after previously seeing him register 672 goals for the club through 778 appearances.