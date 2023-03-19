WATCH: Lionel Messi & Co JEERED after ex-PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga puts Rennes 2-0 up at Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates were subjected to jeers from a disgruntled fan base after falling two goals behind against Rennes.

Ligue 1 giants find the going tough

Supporters not happy

Whistles rain down from the stands

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Ligue 1 champions found the going tough on home soil against spirited opposition – with Kim Kardashian given little to shout about in the stands. Those around the American socialite made their feelings known after seeing PSG concede either side of half-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Karl Toko Ekambi opened the scoring for Rennes on the stroke of half-time, with former PSG striker Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga doubling the visitors’ lead three minutes after the break, and they managed to hold on for a famous 2-0 victory.

WHAT NEXT? There had been suggestions before the game that Messi would be jeered by disgruntled ultras in Paris. While that was not the case before kick-off, it did not take long for the Argentine superstar and those around him to incur the wrath of demanding supporters that expect big things from a star-studded side.