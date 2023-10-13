- Mbappe scored France's first
- Doubled lead in second half
- A win sends Les Bleus through
WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker sent the ball curling into the net with a perfect strike from outside the box. The goal came early in the second half and doubled Les Bleus lead after Mbappe had opened the scoring early on.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A win for France will see them secure a place at Euro 2024 in Germany.
WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? After Friday's match, Mbappe and his co-stars will take on Scotland in a friendly on October 17.
