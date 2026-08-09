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WATCH: Katie Nolan joins The Late Run with Chad Ochocinco

CULTURE

Emmy-winning sports personality Katie Nolan joins The Late Run and settles the GOAT debate before Ocho can even finish the question.

Nolan explains why she’ll “defend soccer to the death,” how meeting the USWNT in 2015 made her a believer and why dismissing the world’s most popular sport reflects poorly on its critics. Nolan also tackles the pay-to-play system pricing American kids out of soccer, the heartbreak that keeps casual U.S. fans at a distance and the disproportionate criticism Carli Lloyd receives for her USMNT takes. Plus, she revisits the German fan who kissed her on live TV at the 2014 World Cup.

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