WATCH: 'Shut up and come here!' - Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confronts fan for jeers aimed at Moise Keane & Mattia De Sciglio

Massimiliano Allegri confronted a fan after hearing jeers aimed at Moise Keane and Mattia De Sciglio in Juventus' Serie A match against Fiorentina.

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus picked up a hard-fought win over Fiorentina in a Serie A clash on Sunday thanks to Adrien Rabiot's 34th-minute strike. Towards the end of the match, Allegri was seen confronting a fan who had been booing Kean and De Sciglio. The Italian coach was heard screaming: "Shut up and come down here and say that."

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allegri addressed the incident and said: "I am disappointed because most of the crowd is helping the team, then there are a few who decide a player is poor regardless of performance and jeers, like Moise Kean, De Sciglio and at times [Leandro] Paredes too. They are Juventus players, we need all of them. I don’t like people coming to the stadium ready to jeer at one or another player, that is disrespectful. By all means jeer when we do badly, but not ahead of time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In January, Juventus suffered a major setback when they were found guilty of a number of financial violations by the Italian Football Federation and saw 15 points deducted from their tally. They are sitting down in ninth in the Serie A table after their victory over Fiorentina with 29 points from 22 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Allegri's men next take on Nantes in a Europa League clash on Thursday.