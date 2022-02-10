Watch: Incredible Bale-esque bicycle-kick goal in Costa Rica as Venegas scores stunner

Gareth Bale recorded a stunning bicycle-kick goal for Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool, and Costa Rican winger Johan Venegas has emulated that effort when finding the target for Alajuelense.

The experienced 33-year-old, who has previously spent time in MLS with the Montreal Impact and Minnesota United, helped his club to stage a stirring late fight back against Cartagines as they netted twice from the 86th minute to prevail 3-2 on the day.

Inspiration was clearly taken from Venegas’ heroics as he took to the air 10 yards out, connected perfectly with a floated cross from the right and found the bottom corner with his back to goal.

Watch Venegas’ remarkable overhead goal

¡GOL! ❤️🖤

Johan Venegas con este golazo empata el juego para Alajuelense. 🔥🥵#LDA 2 🆚 #CSC 2 pic.twitter.com/SAEuXz4EsO — FUTV (@FUTVCR) February 10, 2022

