WATCH: Ilkay Gundogan transfer? Return to Barcelona? What did Pep Guardiola discuss during meeting with Blaugrana president Joan Laporta

Pep Guardiola has been spotted having dinner with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, but what topics were discussed during that meeting?

Man City boss back in Catalunya

Won the Treble in 2022-23

Plenty to talk about with Laporta

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City boss, who guided his current employers to the Treble in 2022-23, is back in Catalunya for a charity golf tournament. He has taken the opportunity to meet up with Laporta during the summer break, with the pair having previously enjoyed a productive working relationship during a trophy-laden reign for Guardiola in the Camp Nou managerial hot-seat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca are currently being linked with Ilkay Gundogan – as he approaches the end of his contract at City – and Blues-owned defender Joao Cancelo. Questions have also been asked of how long Guardiola will be sticking around at the Etihad Stadium after delivering long-awaited Champions League glory in Manchester.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola, who spent four years in charge of Barcelona at the start of his glittering coaching career, is under contract at City through to the summer of 2025.