WATCH: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scores RIDICULOUS volley after 13 SECONDS against Manchester United for fastest-ever FA Cup final goal

Illkay Gundogan scored a stunning volley after just 13 seconds in the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gundogan scored one of the best FA Cup final goals ever after just 13 seconds to put City in dreamland. He latched onto a knock-down and sent a superb strike into the top corner, past a helpless David de Gea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are attempting to win the treble as they have already won the Premier League title, and will play Inter in the Champions League final next weekend. United, of course, are the only English club to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League in the same season, doing so in 1999.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? They will hope to protect their lead and win the FA Cup for the seventh time before turning their attentions to Inter.