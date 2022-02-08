Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s dedication to his craft has allowed him to remain an elite performer at 40 years of age, with a video of the AC Milan striker doing mid-air sit-ups going viral as it was watched over 18 million times in the space of 24 hours.

The enigmatic Swedish frontman is currently nursing an Achilles injury that forced him out of a meeting with former club Juventus on January 23, but he is still putting in the graft to ensure that he remains in peak physical condition.

Ibrahimovic offered his loyal legion of followers an insight into how his rehabilitation from that ailment is going when posting on social media, with a stunning response to the gym-based clip seeing it sweep across the world in a matter of minutes.

What numbers did the video do on social media?

Ibrahimovic posted the video shortly after midday on Monday February 7 and by mid-afternoon the following day it was still attracting an audience.

The clip has been viewed 6.4m times on Twitter and a little over 12m times on Instagram.

An iconic frontman also uploaded the post to Facebook and has attracted over 479,000 likes and 34,000 shares.

Ibrahimovic, who will turn 41 in October, will be hoping to be back out on the field doing what he does best in the not too distant future, with eight goals registered for Serie A title hopefuls Milan this season in what has been an injury-hit campaign of only 19 appearances in all competitions.

