WATCH: Hungry, Cristiano? Portugal forward appears to eat something pulled from his shorts against Ghana!

Cristiano Ronaldo was caught on camera pulling something out of his shorts and eating it during Portugal's World Cup opener against Ghana.

WHAT HAPPENED? While it remains a mystery what exactly Ronaldo ate during the match, fans were amused to see the Portuguese searching for a food item inside his shorts and then putting it in his mouth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo scored the opening goal of the match as Portugal kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over the Black Stars. He also became the first ever male footballer to score in five consecutive World Cups.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Fernando Santos' side next take on Uruguay on November 28. A win would seal their place in the knockout stage.