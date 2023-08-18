What a start for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich's marquee signing grabs goal and assist on dream Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen

Harry Kane was involved in both Bayern Munich goals as he assisted Leroy Sane before opening his own account on his Bundesliga debut.

  • Kane assists after just four minutes
  • Slots home for new club in second half
  • Departs after 85 minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? English international Harry Kane scored and assisted on his Bundesliga debut for Thomas Tuchel's side. The 30-year-old neatly set Leroy Sane up for Bayern's opener at Werder Bremen after just four minutes and proceeded to double their lead in the 74th minute stroking home Alphonso Davies' pass with the aid of a slight deflection.

The England captain was replaced ten minutes, after what appeared to be a bout of cramp, leaving his new colleagues to close out a comfortable 4-0 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No fixture in Bundesliga history has been played more than Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich so it was an appropriate setting for England's record goalscorer to start writing his own story in Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN AND KANE? Bayern and Kane will face Augsburg next week in the Allianz Arena.

