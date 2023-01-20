WATCH: Haaland sings ‘City tearing cockneys apart again’ following dramatic 4-2 win over Tottenham

Erling Haaland was caught on camera singing along to the 'City tearing cockneys apart again' chant after Man City's comeback win over Tottenham.

Blues fell two goals behind against Spurs

Battled back to claim all three points

Norwegian striker back on target

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norwegian striker brought his mini three-game goal drought to a close in a dramatic Premier League meeting with Spurs, as he found the target as part of a stunning second-half fightback from the reigning English champions. Haaland was in buoyant mood at the final whistle and joined in with the songs being belted out by those on the terraces.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City found themselves two goals down at half-time against Spurs, but Haaland – who netted his 22nd Premier League goal of the season – found the target alongside Julian Alvarez and a brace from Riyad Mahrez to see Pep Guardiola’s side to all three points.

WHAT NEXT? City are now just five points back on table-topping Arsenal, although they have played a game more than the Gunners and have endured uncharacteristic struggles for consistency over recent weeks – forcing Guardiola to shuffle his pack and call for more to be given by those on the field and in the stands.