WATCH: Gyan dances live in studio after nervously witnessing Ghana’s win over South Korea

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan did his signature dance in studio after his country beat South Korea 3-2 in their first victory at the 2022 World Cup.

Gyan celebrated Ghana’s win with his trademark jig

Black Stars legend had pensively followed the match on TV

The 37-year-old is Africa’s leading scorer at the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Gyan, who is working as a pundit on SuperSport TV, was overjoyed by the victory and sprung from his seat to do the famous jig which was popularised by him during his playing days.

That was after he had endured nervous final minutes of the game as the Black Stars held on for the victory. The 37-year-old could not wait for the final whistle and could be heard complaining about the 10 additional minutes. He breathed a big sigh of relief while sprinting in the studio after the game.

No one loves the Black Stars more than @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 🤣🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/LNcaa8ICwr — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 28, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory put Ghana in a good position to qualify for the knockout round from Group H where they have three points from two matches, same as Portugal, who play Uruguay in Monday’s late kickoff, while the South Americans and South Korea have a point each.

Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus gave Ghana a 2-0 half-time lead before Gue-Sung Cho’s double restored parity for the Asian giants in the second half, but the Ajax midfielder grabbed the winner a few minutes later.

Gyan is Africa’s leading scorer at the World Cup with six goals after representing Ghana in three tournaments (2006, 2010 and 2014).

The former Sunderland and Udinese striker is also Ghana’s top scorer with 51 goals, managed in 109 games, and completed his coaching badges this month, earning a Uefa-B License from the FA Wales coaching institution.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ghana face Uruguay in their final group match on Friday and will need to avoid defeat to stay in contention for a place in the knockout round.

Gyan will be watching the match with interest, hoping that the Black Stars can avenge on his behalf after he missed an extra-time penalty against the South Americans which would have seen Ghana seal a historic semi-final ticket at the 2010 World Cup.