WATCH: Ghana rock ‘Fugu’ shirts as they arrive in Qatar for the World Cup

Ghana players brought out the best in West African fashion as they touched down in Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black stars arrived in Qatar donning the ‘fugu’ fabric from the Upper West region of the country in what was a great show of fashion and culture.

The fabric, worn on special occasions, represents strength, courage and leadership which Ghana fans will be hoping for from the Black Stars as they battle at the World Cup.

Team Ghana arrive in style 🇬🇭



WHAT DID THEY SAY? “The smock, Fugu, is a dress code attributed to the people of Northern Ghana. It is worn on solemn occasions and represents strength, courage, and leadership,” said a tweet from the Black Stars official handle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: History has it that fugu was introduced into Ghana by the Moshies who migrated from Burkina Faso and settled in the northern part of the country and the Hausas from northern Nigeria.

Ghana have worn a number of eye-catching fabrics on their way to various international assignments such as the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations over the years.

The Black Stars are back at the global tournament after missing the 2018 edition in Russia in what will be their fourth appearance after 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea, hoping to advance to the knockout round with their best-ever performance at the World Cup being in 2010 when they reached the quarter-final.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ghana, fresh from a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Switzerland on Thursday, will take on Portugal in their opening match on November 24.