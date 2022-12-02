World Cup
WATCH: Ghana's Andre Ayew rekindles Gyan memories of 2010 with penalty miss against Uruguay
Dennis Mabuka
19:37 EAT 02/12/2022
- Kudus was brought down inside the box
- Ayew stepped up but could not beat Rochet
- Ghana conceded five minutes later
WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute after a foul on Mohammed Kudus and captain Andre Ayew stepped up to take the resultant effort.
However, the Al Sadd player's weak effort was easily saved by Sergio Rochet, and soon after Uruguay took the lead.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident rekindled Ghana's 2010 World Cup penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan in South Africa against Uruguay.
Ghana penalties against Uruguay at the #FIFAWorldCup:— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 2, 2022
❌ Gyan (2010)
❌ Ayew (2022)
*𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐬
📺 Stream live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/UmESmqgY4C
WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? The Black Stars will wait to know if they will qualify for the Round of 16 alongside Portugal from Group H.
