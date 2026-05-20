How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with an Amazon FireStick TV

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest tournament in football history, and the Amazon FireStick TV provides one of the most accessible methods to catch every single minute of the action. Whether you are using a built-in Fire TV Edition smart television or a plug-in Fire TV streaming stick, you can access traditional broadcasters and dedicated sports streaming networks directly through the Amazon Appstore. Setting up your device ahead of kick-off ensures a smooth viewing experience on the big screen.

Here, GOAL breaks down how to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Amazon FireStick TV, including the best streaming apps, broadcasters, subscription options, and setup tips so you do not miss a moment of the action from the opening match to the final.

Which apps stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Amazon FireStick TV?

Depending on your region, you can download official broadcasting apps directly to your Fire TV home screen.

For viewers in the United States, all 104 matches will be broadcast across FOX Sports networks, meaning you can stream English coverage via live TV services like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. For Spanish-language coverage in the US, the Peacock application will stream matches live.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can access coverage split between the BBC and ITV by downloading the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps. In Canada, TSN and RDS hold the digital media rights, requiring their respective Fire TV apps for live access, while Australian fans can find every match live on the SBS On Demand app.

Which countries support Amazon FireStick TV?

Country / Region Fire TV Availability Popular World Cup Apps on Fire TV Australia Full support SBS On Demand Brazil Full device & storefront support GloboPlay, CazéTV Canada Full support TSN, RDS France Full support TF1+, beIN Sports Germany Full support MagentaTV, DAZN Japan Full regional ecosystem support DAZN, local broadcaster apps Mexico Full support TelevisaUnivision, Vix New Zealand Supported streaming access Sky Sport Now South Africa Supported via direct retailers YouTube, FIFA+, selected streaming apps United Kingdom Full support BBC iPlayer, ITVX United States Full Fire TV & Alexa ecosystem support FOX Sports, Peacock, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

How to install World Cup streaming apps on Amazon FireStick TV

Setting up your device takes less than two minutes and requires only a few clicks with your Alexa Voice Remote.

Navigate to Find: From the main Fire TV home screen, use your remote to navigate to the Find menu (or select the Magnifying Glass icon). Alternatively, press and hold the Voice/Alexa button on your remote and simply say the name of the app.

Search for the app: If typing, type in the name of the specific application needed for your region, such as Fubo, Peacock, BBC iPlayer, or SBS On Demand.

Download and install: Select the application from the search results, click the Get or Download button, and wait for the installation to complete automatically.

Launch and sign in: Once installed, click Open directly from that screen, or find it pinned to your Your Apps & Channels row on the home screen. Sign in with your active credentials or follow the on-screen prompts to set up a new account.

Can you watch the 2026 World Cup for free on Amazon FireStick TV?

There are several free options available on the Fire TV platform depending entirely on where you are located. If you own an Amazon Fire TV Edition smart television, you can connect a digital HD antenna to the coaxial input, allowing you to tune into local over-the-air broadcast networks like FOX, Telemundo, or SBS completely free without an internet connection.

For digital streamers, UK viewers can utilise BBC iPlayer and ITVX without a fee, while Australian audiences have full access to SBS On Demand. Additionally, Amazon Fire TV features a dedicated FIFA World Cup Hub built right into its upgraded interface, and free ad-supported streaming platforms on Fire TV, such as Tubi, will offer extensive on-demand match replays, condensed highlight packages, and analysis shows throughout the tournament via their own designated Fox Hub.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on YouTube

Can I use social apps on Amazon FireStick TV for World Cup content?

While you will not find full-length, 90-minute live match feeds on social media platforms, both YouTube and TikTok have official, TV-optimised applications available in the Amazon Appstore. Downloading these platforms to your FireStick allows you to experience the tournament's major digital components on your television. This provides an easy way to watch official FIFA match recaps, instant goal highlights, creator-led studio analysis, and behind-the-scenes team footage right after the final whistle blows.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on TikTok

2026 FIFA World Cup guide