‘Film my d*ck!’ - Watch Fernandes' angry reaction to Man Utd team-mates Fred & Telles as he rants at them for being 'ballers'

The Portuguese midfielder has been captured urging his Old Trafford colleagues to step away from the cameras and onto the training pitch

Bruno Fernandes demands high standards of himself and those around him, with the Portugal international caught telling Manchester United team-mates Fred and Alex Telles to “film my d*ck” as their arrival at training is delayed by television work.

The incident in question was reportedly caught on camera as part of a video shot by Brazilian defender Telles that – in association with the O Club Football marketing agency - follows ‘A day in the life’ of professional footballers.

Fernandes was not supposed to figure as prominently in that recording as he did, but the 27-year-old playmaker could not resist aiming a light-hearted dig at his South American colleagues as they were briefly distracted on their way into United’s Carrington base.

What did Fernandes say to Fred & Telles

The clip has gone viral after emerging on social media, but it was clearly shot some time ago as Fred and Telles are wrapped up against the inclement Manchester weather.

In the video, Fernandes can be seen yelling at his team-mates: “Stop being such ballers.”

He does on to say: “You are here to play football, not film it”.

The Portuguese then tells the camera crew to: “Film my d*ck”.

Fred and Telles respond by saying: “Chill out you f*cker!”

Is Fernandes a future Man Utd captain?

While the exchange can be considered playful banter between friends that share the same dressing room, many on social media have taken it to be another example of the leadership qualities boasted by Fernandes.

He has filled United’s captain’s armband at times since arriving at Old Trafford in the January transfer window of 2020.

That role could be his on a more permanent basis heading forward, with questions being asked of whether Harry Maguire should continue in the post.

Fernandes endured a testing 2021-22 campaign, alongside a number of underperforming team-mates, with his output dipping to 10 goals and 13 assists through 46 games.

He has, however, starred for the Red Devils after making a move from Sporting, with the target found on 28 occasions while teeing up a further 19 efforts for others during the 2020-21 season.

