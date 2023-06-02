WATCH: Farewell Roberto Firmino! Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah & other Liverpool stars pay tribute to 'magical' Brazilian in touching video

Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were among the Liverpool stars who bid farewell to striker Roberto Firmino.

Forward leaving Liverpool in summer

Spent eight years with Anfield club

Team-mates made touching video

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool published a video of their star players saying some pleasant words as they bid farewell to the Brazilian, who is leaving the club after his contract expires this summer.

Asked to sum up the star in one word, Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all picked "magic", while coach Klopp described him as "sensational".

"He was the glue that brought everything together, and that's not just the front three, that's the whole team," Alexander-Arnold added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in 2015 and helped them to the Champions League crown in 2019 and the Premier League title the following year, among other trophies. He leaves the Anfield side having scored 111 goals in 362 appearances in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR FIRMINO? The 31-year-old's next move has not been decided, but he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Barcelona and Inter are also said to be interested.