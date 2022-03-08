Watch: Everton midfielder Dele Alli receives huge ovation from Tottenham fans as Lloris encourages him to say proper goodbye straight after 5-0 thumping
James Westwood
Getty Images
Everton midfielder Dele Alli received a huge ovation from Tottenham fans as Hugo Lloris encouraged him to say a proper goodbye straight after his team's 5-0 thumping on Monday night.
Alli joined Everton for £10 million on the final day of the winter transfer window, bringing to an end his seven-year stay at Spurs.
The 25-year-old's first return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was an unhappy one as the Toffees suffered a heavy defeat, but he was clapped off the pitch by the home faithful after being encouraged to bid them a fond farewell by Lloris.
Editors' Picks
- International Women's Day: Celebrating 10 inspiring women in African football
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: PSG rise as Bayern Munich fall from top spot
- Salah or Mane leaving Liverpool would be 'astounding' and Luis Diaz is the real deal, says Owen
- No goals in 10 Champions League games: Should Inter cash in on Arsenal-linked Lautaro Martinez this summer?