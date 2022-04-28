Watch: Eintracht Frankfurt fans swarm London Stadium in another amazing show of Europa League support
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
After causing a "big shame" to Barcelona in the Europa League quarter-final with their turnout, Eintracht Frankfurt fans have again demonstrated their might on Thursday in the competition by swarming West Ham's London Stadium in impressive numbers.
Video has shown a massive crowd marching to the entrance with the help of local security.
Frankfurt have called their fans the "best in the world" for their away support.
