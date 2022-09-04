WATCH: Dream debut! Antony scores opener against Arsenal on first Man Utd start

Antony has got his Manchester United career off to a dream start, opening the scoring with a great goal against Arsenal on his debut.

Antony finished well to make it 1-0

Rashford provided the assist

Ten Hag's decision to start himm vindicated

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian wasted little time getting going for United, latching onto Marcus Rashford's clever pass and curling the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale with his left foot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There had been speculation over whether Antony would start just a few days after his £85 million move from Ajax, given Erik ten Hag has been slow to introduce fellow new arrival Casemiro. However, the United boss' decision to hand him a place in the team paid off big time in the first half.