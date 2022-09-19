WATCH: Dive of the year?! US second-division player blasted for 'film industry' flop

- Tunisia international was playing for San Antonio FC
- Fell to the floor after no contact with opponent
- Mocked in New Mexico United's tweet
WHAT HAPPENED? The teams played out a 1-1 draw in the USL Championship over the weekend. It wasn't either of the goals that caught attention on social media, though. It was instead Khmiri's shocking flop that went viral.
73' Khemiri we have a great film industry here in Albuquerque and we're looking for actors. We'd be happy to find auditions.#SAvNM | 1-1 | #SomosUnidos pic.twitter.com/1zlaazt9DF— New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) September 18, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the video of the incident was uploaded to Twitter, Khmiri came under fire from supporters of a number of clubs in the comments section. One fan even called for a fine for San Antonio and a ban for the player.