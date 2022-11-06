WATCH: Dier howler gifts Salah his second goal as Liverpool stun Spurs

A glaring error from Eric Dier made it easy for Mohamed Salah to score his second goal in Liverpool's clash against Tottenham on Sunday.

Salah had put Liverpool 1-0 up

Dier error gifted Salah his second

Liverpool in control at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

WHAT HAPPENED? As Alison launched a long ball forward, the Tottenham defender tried to head the ball back to his goalkeeper but ended up knocking it into the path of the Liverpool star. Salah then lifted it over an onrushing Hugo Lloris to put Liverpool in control at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dier's mistake gave Salah and Liverpool their second goal of the game, as the Reds look to make up ground in the battle for top four. Defeat for Spurs would dent their Champions League hopes, as they only sit three points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United having played a game more.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs travel to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before hosting Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.