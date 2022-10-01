WATCH: Delirious Arsenal fans belt out Saliba song after Tottenham win & claim he's already one of the world's best

William Saliba continued his brilliant start to the season and the Arsenal fans are signing his praises after the north London derby win.

  • Saliba produced another exceptional performance
  • Arsenal defeated Spurs 3-1
  • Gunners fans sing Frenchman's song after victory

WHAT HAPPENED? William Saliba produced another superb performance for Arsenal as they overcame their north London rivals 3-1 in a convincing win. The Gunners fans once again showed their appreciation for Saliba giving a rousing rendition of their song for the Frenchman at full-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saliba has been vital in Arsenal's electric start to the season as the Gunners have picked up 21 points from a possible 24. They are back to European action on October 6 against Bodo/Glimt before a test against Liverpool in the Premier League.

