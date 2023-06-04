WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo plays Padel in Singapore as Al-Nassr star shows off his racket skills

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a game of Padel in Singapore, as he showed off his ability with a racket.

Ronaldo played in front of adoring audience

Has headed to Singapore after Al-Nassr's season ended

CR7 seemed at home with a racket in his hand

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo is currently visiting Singapore as he promotes charity initiatives fronted by his billionaire friend Peter Lim. He has been speaking to kids in the country and took in a game of Padel, the racket sport that is essentially a mix of tennis and squash.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo endured a disappointing end to the season, as Al-Nassr missed out on the Saudi Pro League title, but he has insisted he will remain in the country, and has no plans to return to Europe, despite links with clubs such as Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? He will head back to Nassr soon enough, and the club are set to take on Al-Shabab, PSG, and Inter in upcoming pre-season friendlies.