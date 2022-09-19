WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo channels inner Mike Tyson in new underwear advert

Cristiano Ronaldo has been channelling his inner Mike Tyson, with the Manchester United superstar swapping the football field for a boxing ring.

Has swapped boots for gloves

A heavyweight star in his own right

Hoping to land knockout blows in 2022-23

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward has taken to donning gloves rather than boots when delivering the latest advert for his CR7 underwear brand. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has always been a heavyweight champion in his sporting field choice, with records often sent rumbling around him, and he has never been one to back down from any kind of fight or challenge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo shares the same win-at-all-costs mentality that once made Tyson the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, with a footballing icon cementing a similar legacy when it comes to all-time greats.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? He has been struggling for starts in the Premier League at Manchester United this season, after pushing for a summer move elsewhere, but has opened his goal account for the campaign and is counting down the days to another World Cup quest with Portugal.