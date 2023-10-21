WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo the superhero! Portugal superstar thanks fans as Al-Nassr unveil incredible 'GOAT' tifo celebrating his 200th cap

Al-Nassr fans produced an eye-catching tifo for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the team's Saudi Pro League clash with Damac.

Al-Nassr show off tifo for Ronaldo

Pay tribute to his international career

Portugal superstar thanks fans

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr showed off an eye-catching tifo ahead of their Saudi Pro League fixture on Saturday, portraying Ronaldo as a superhero after he became the first man to play 200 international matches. Ronaldo hit the landmark back in June when Portugal took on Iceland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo could be set to continue breaking records for some time. The 38-year-old has no plans to retire just yet and wants to play on until 2027. The forward also wants to score 1,000 career goals before he finally hangs up his boots.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese superstar will switch his focus to the AFC Champions League next, with Al-Nassr set to face Al-Duhail in the group stages on Tuesday.