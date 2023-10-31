WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo is fired up! Al-Nassr star mockingly waves at Al-Ettifaq fans following feisty King Cup of Champions victory which saw two red cards

Cristiano Ronaldo mockingly waved goodbye to Al-Ettifaq's travelling fans following Al-Nassr's bad-tempered 1-0 King Cup of Champions win.

Al-Nassr win bad-tempered clash

Ronaldo jeered by travelling supporters

But he got last laugh

WHAT HAPPENED? Sadio Mane grabbed the winner in extra-time on Tuesday night to help his side reach the quarter finals of the competition, after Talisca and Ali Hazai were sent off in either half of normal time. Ronaldo cut an irritable figure all match and even called for referee Piero Maza to be substituted after disallowing Talisca's goal as the Portuguese international was deemed to be offside in the build-up. And the 38-year-old's petulant manner continued after the final whistle as he sarcastically waved to the away side's supporters after the full time whistle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been a goal machine since joining the Saudi Arabia side at the start of 2023. The former Manchester United forward has scored 34 goals in 40 games but he did not play well against Steven Gerrard's side on Tuesday. Nevertheless, they are second in the Saudi Pro League and are into the last eight of the King Cup, too.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are next in action on Saturday in the league against Al-Khaleej.