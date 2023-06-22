WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo tells cameraman to stop zooming in on his face - or his wrinkles will be revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo may appear capable of playing on forever, with time seemingly being bent to his will, but the 38-year-old is feeling his age.

Portuguese superstar still going strong

No sign of slowing down at 38

Standing secured among all-time greats

WHAT HAPPENED? The evergreen Portuguese frontman has been showing no sign of slowing down after hitting 14 goals through 19 appearances at Al-Nassr and becoming the first man to reach 200 senior international caps. Retirement looks to still be a long way off for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has acknowledged that even he cannot stay young forever during a light-hearted exchange with a cameraman while on Euro 2024 qualification duty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After helping to fire Portugal to a 1-0 victory over Iceland – a game in which he netted a dramatic 89th-minute winner – Ronaldo found himself on post-match media duty. While being readied for the questions to follow, the all-time great joked to those behind the camera as they zoomed in on his face: “Not too close! Too many wrinkles!”

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has now reached the end of an eventful 2022-23 campaign – one that began in Manchester, included a World Cup in Qatar and a move to Saudi Arabia, before finishing in Reykjavik – but he will be back next season as he seeks to earn more silverware and records with club and country.