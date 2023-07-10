WATCH: End of an era! Camp Nou demolition gathers pace as cranes tear down Barcelona's famed stadium

Cranes have begun tearing down parts of Camp Nou as Barcelona continue to renovate their iconic stadium.

Camp Nou being renovated

Stand torn down by cranes

Barca will play elsewhere next year

WHAT HAPPENED? The iconic stadium is getting a bit of a makeover over the summer and the process was kicked up a notch on Monday when machines started pulling a stand apart.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club started the long process to upgrade their stadium at the end of last season. Barca will play next season's home matches at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. They will not return to their own stadium until late 2024, as Camp Nou will open again at 70 per cent capacity with a retractable roof and solar panels.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The senior squad returned to the club's training centre for medical exams on Monday as they begin their preparations for next season.