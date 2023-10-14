WATCH: Christian Pulisic from distance! USMNT star finds top corner from outside the box for sweet stunner against Germany

U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic dribbled past the entire Germany defense to score the opening goal in their friendly Saturday.

Pulisic scores stunner

USMNT lead 1-0

Forward in blistering form

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic received the ball on the left wing, cut inside and dribbled past a defender before curling his effort into the top right corner of the net past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter-Stegen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has been in blistering form since his summer transfer to Serie A side Milan, with four goals for the Rossoneri. This is his second USMNT strike since the 2023/24 season began, with the 25-year-old also scoring in a friendly against Uzbekistan in September.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISC? The USMNT star and his teammates will take on Ghana Tuesday in the next international friendly this window.