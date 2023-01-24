WATCH: Chelsea's new wonderkid Andrey Santos scores stunning solo goal for Brazil U20s

Andrey Santos made headlines for his excellent solo goal for Brazil's Under-20s side against Argentina in the South American Championship.

Chelsea wonderkid Santos steals show

Scores fabulous goal for Brazil Under-20s

Signed for Blues earlier this month

WHAT HAPPENED? Andrey Santos put in a fine showing as Brazil's U20s beat Argentina in the South American Championship, scoring the second goal in a 3-1 win with a fantastic run from midfield that demonstrated his plentiful talent. The 18-year-old burst through Argentina's lines with the ball before coolly slotting past the goalkeeper, which has naturally excited fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Santos was Chelsea's third signing in an exceptionally busy January transfer window after they had already completed deals for Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana, parting with £13 million ($16m) to secure the services of the teenager ahead of other interested parties.

WHAT NEXT? One for the future, the Brazilian will no doubt get his time to shine at Stamford Bridge. And with their midfield issues still running deep, a goal like the one he scored against Argentina could be a sign that he's ready for a chance in the first team sooner rather than later.