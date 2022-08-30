WATCH: Chelsea star Azpilicueta mocked by Southampton mascot in tunnel before match

A young Southampton mascot pranked Cesar Azpilicueta in the tunnel before Saints took on Chelsea at St Mary's on Tuesday..

Azpilicueta was offered a handshake

But he was tricked by the young Saints fan

Blues found themselves losing at half time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Southampton mascot held out his hand to the Chelsea skipper, seemingly in a mark of respect. However, Azpilicueta would end up scorned, with his tormentor pulling his hand away and mocking the Spaniard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's impossible to discern whether the ordeal affected Azpilicueta's performance. All we will say is that Chelsea found themselves 2-1 down at half-time, with goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong cancelling out Raheem Sterling's opener.