Watch: Chelsea's Lukaku issues formal apology after controversial interview

Romelu Lukaku has issued an apology to Thomas Tuchel, his team-mates and Chelsea fans in the wake of his recent controversial interview.

Lukaku revealed to Sky Sport Italia that he was unhappy with Tuchel's tactics while adding that he hoped to someday return to Inter due to his connection with his former club.

Although the interview was recorded weeks ago, Lukaku suffered consequences for his words, having been left out of the team for Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, but is now set to return to the team going forward.

What did Lukaku say?

A message from Romelu. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 4, 2022

"To the fans, I'm sorry for the upset that I caused," he said in a video posted on Chelsea's Twitter.

"You guys know the connection that I have with this club since my teenage years, so I totally understand you guys being upset. Obviously, it's up to me now to restore your trust and I'll do my best to show commitment every day on the training ground and in the games to make sure we win games.

"To the manager, I apologise and to my team-mates and the squad because I think it was not the right moment and I want to move forward from this make sure we start winning football games and that I perform for the team in the best manner."

