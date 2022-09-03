WATCH: Celebration fail! One-armed Celtic forward Furuhashi falls over after Old Firm victory

Kyogo Furuhashi enjoyed Celtic's 4-0 win over Rangers a little too much, falling over while celebrating the victory!

Japanese forward was forced off in opening stages

Celtic cruised to victory in his absence

He fell over while toasting the fans

WHAT HAPPENED? In-form Furuhashi was forced off with an arm injury inside six minutes. After Celtic romped to victory without him, he emerged for the post-match celebrations with his arm in a sling - and he was slightly too enthusiastic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The statement win positions Celtic as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership. Ange Postecoglou's side have won each of their opening six games this season, conceding just once in that time.

WHAT NEXT FOR CELTIC & FURUHASHI? Celtic will be hoping that Furuhashi's injury does not keep him out of action for long as their Champions League group stage campaign kicks off with a mammoth clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday.