WATCH: Casemiro bear hugs Man Utd fans during huge Manchester derby victory

- Casemiro hugged Manchester United fans
- Excited after Rashford's winner
- Provided assist for Fernandes' equaliser
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian played a pivotal role in his team's victory over rivals Manchester City on Saturday and provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes' controversialequaliser in the 78th minute. After Marcus Rashford netted the winner soon after, the former Real Madrid man could not hide his excitement and even hugged some United fans in the stands.
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side are next in action on Wednesday, when they take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League tie.