WATCH: Carlo Ancelotti sends Real Madrid dressing room WILD with El Clasico team talk

Chris Burton
|
Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti Clasico celebrationGetty/Twitter
Real MadridCopa del ReyBarcelona vs Real MadridC. AncelottiPrimera División

Carlo Ancelotti delivered a post-match team talk that sent the Real Madrid dressing room wild following their 4-0 Clasico win over Barcelona.

  • Blancos secured big win at Camp Nou
  • Benzema hit historic hat-trick
  • Boss rewards players for their efforts

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blancos are through to the 2023 Copa del Rey final after putting in a stunning display against old adversaries at Camp Nou – with Ballon d’Or award-winning captain Karim Benzema netting a historic hat-trick. Real were understandably in high spirits afterwards, with Ancelotti lifting the mood even further when revealing that he would be granting the players an unscheduled day off.

🏆 TOP STORY: Frank is back! Lampard taking first Chelsea training

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Does Lampard's Chelsea return prove Boehly has NO IDEA?

🚨 MUST READ: PSG would be CRAZY to keep Messi

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti said when addressing his squad: “Proud. Proud to see a match like this. To sit on the bench is something to be proud of, for me and for all of you. Second, I lied to you. It was not a final. This was a lie, it was a semi-final, the final we still have to play. And third, listen now, tomorrow is a day off.”

WHAT NEXT? Real may sit 12 points behind Barcelona in the Liga table, but they are now in the hunt for more domestic silverware and also have a Champions League quarter-final clash with Chelsea fast approaching – as they seek to defend a continental crown that was recaptured in 2022.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

179247 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 26%Karim Benzema
  • 31%Erling Haaland
  • 5%Harry Kane
  • 13%Robert Lewandowski
  • 14%Kylian Mbappe
  • 11%Victor Osimhen
179247 Votes