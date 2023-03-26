WATCH: Bukayo Saka shows his class with SUBLIME 20-yard strike for England vs Ukraine

Bukayo Saka showed all his class to score a superb 20-yard curling strike, which doubled England's lead against Ukraine.

Saka scores stunning curler

Arsenal star takes season tally to 17 (all comps)

He set up Kane's opener

WHAT HAPPENED? After setting up Harry Kane with a fine cross for the opening goal of the Euro 2024 qualifying clash on 37 minutes, Saka got one for himself three minutes later, arching an unstoppable shot into the far corner after a brilliant turn to make it 2-0 before half-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Three Lions had struggled to break down a resolute Ukraine outfit at Wembley, with Kane mis-hitting after being played through from a set-piece, and had few other chances until the two goals arrived. They did, however, comfortably close out the victory in the second half to stay top of Group C with maximum points from their first two games.

DID YOU KNOW? As per Opta, Saka has been directly involved in 23 goals in his last 34 appearances for Arsenal and England, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The Arsenal star is due back in club action with the Premier League leaders against Leeds United on April 1.