WHAT HAPPENED? Bruno Fernandes is a fan favourite at Manchester United, and that reputation was reinforced by a touching recent interaction with a supporter who has been trying to get hold of his favourite player for a long, long time. After 300 days of sending him messages via Twitter, the fan received a surprise video call from Fernandes himself, in which he presented him with a unique shirt that can't be bought at the club. Bruno also invited him down to Old Trafford for a game, saying "I appreciate everything. All the support you've been giving to me, for the club too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his relentless efforts to get in touch with his hero, United fan Blessed still seemed pretty shocked by the call. The club captain seems to understand the importance of giving back to the supporters, with United responding to the tweet with "Always for the fans. What a kind gesture, Bruno".

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? After a period of slight stagnation as United faltered under Ralf Rangnick, Fernandes appears to be getting back to his best, led by Dutch boss Erik ten Hag. After securing an important trophy win in the Carabao Cup, Fernandes will continue to play a crucial role in the remainder of United's season, as they push for a high league finish and victory in the FA Cup and Europa League.