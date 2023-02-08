WATCH: Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can scores ridiculous 50-yard volley in the DFB Pokal

Emre Can scored an outrageous volley from the halfway line to put Borussia Dortmund 1-0 up against VfL Bochum in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday.

Can scored opener against Bochum

Sumptuous volley from halfway line

Dortmund held out for 2-1 win

WHAT HAPPENED? Just a few weeks after revealing his battle with cancer back in 2018, the Germany international scored a beauty to put Dortmund ahead in their last-16 cup tie. Can controlled Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann's poor clearance around the halfway line, before striking a volley which bounced a number of times before rolling into the empty net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Can's effort was cancelled out by a Kevin Stoger penalty just after the hour mark, with Dortmund needing Marco Reus to come to the rescue on 70 minutes to secure his side the 2-1 victory. Edin Terzic's team progress to the DFB Pokal quarter-finals, where they will face any of RB Leipzig, Stuttgart, Nurnberg, Bayern Munich, Union Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt or Freiburg.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Before that round, which takes place in early April, Can and co. will travel to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.