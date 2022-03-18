Watch: Bochum-Gladbach game called off in Bundesliga after linesman hint with pint
Andrew Steel
Getty
Vfl Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach's Bundesliga clash was cancelled halfway through the second half on Friday evening after a linesman was hit by a beer cup on the head.
Assistant referee Christian Gittelmann was impacted by a flying pint in the 71st minute, with the visitors leading 2-0 at the time, leading to referee Benjamin Cortus to bring play to a halt.
Though the former was uninjured, the match was subsequently called off, with a decision to be made in the coming days by the DFB over whether the game will be awarded as a result to Gladbach.