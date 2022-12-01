WATCH: Atlas Lions fans celebrate in Morocco, Qatar and England after historic World Cup progress

Morocco fans made the stadium rock and the streets full as their team sealed a ticket to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

The supporters poured onto the streets to celebrate the win

Morocco fans sang and danced following the memorable feat

The Atlas Lions become the second African team to reach last 16

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atlas Lions beat Canada 2-1 courtesy of goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri to qualify as group winners, having won two while drawing one game in what was termed the ‘Group of death.’

Morocco started their tournament with a goalless draw against Croatia before stunning Belgium 2-0 and while they required a draw on Thursday to qualify, they went for a win, sending their fans in dreamland.

It’s getting crazier by the minute pic.twitter.com/xaGu1WxrRY — Zouhair Majzoub (@ZouhairMaj) December 1, 2022

Les émotions sont totales !!!!! pic.twitter.com/stbfKfbDIO — SOCCER212 (@SCCR_212) December 1, 2022

Scenes: Morocco fans in Doha and Casablanca when their team scored vs Belgium. pic.twitter.com/i4dYNP3otd — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) November 27, 2022

The FIFA Fan fest is packed with Morocco fans celebrating their return to the knockout stage for the first time in 36 years 🇲🇦🎉 pic.twitter.com/VxXAYrNEtJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

This is the type of CLAP you'll get when you get your first round of 16 qualification after 36 years.



Moroccan fans are having their best day here ☺️ (Morocco, Africa) (@ShamoonHafaez)#CANMAR pic.twitter.com/1x86zUzWR3 — Statman Diligent Ali 🤭 (@alidiligent39) December 1, 2022

Morocco 🇲🇦 fans in the stadium after their historical win.

pic.twitter.com/VdAJ2TfD2y — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 1, 2022

Morocco 🇲🇦 fans celebrating on the streets after beating Canada and topping their group 🙌🏿



📹 @Ahmeeedsss_pic.twitter.com/1XB1eKi1Iw — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) December 1, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was just the second time that the North Africans were progressing to the knockout round at the World Cup, having last done so in 1986.

Morocco, who also finished top of the group 36 years ago, joining Cameroon (1990) and Nigeria (1994 and 1998) as the African teams who managed to top a World Cup group.

Their coach Walid Regargui, who took over in September, also became the third African to lead his side to the knockout round, following in the footsteps of the late Stephen Keshi of Nigeria (2014) and Senegal’s Aliou Cisse in the 2022 edition.

WHAT’S MORE? It was not just in Qatar and Morocco where the fans celebrated, Atlas Lions supporters in the United Kingdom also joined in.

Morocco fans in Oxford St right now 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/GuAnwd8bXg — Tom Edwards (@tomedwards) December 1, 2022

WHAT'S NEXT? Having qualified as group winners, Morocco will face whoever finishes second in Group E, which has Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany.