Watch: Aston Villa keeper Martinez's huge error gifts Fernandes goal vs Man Utd

Manchester United were gifted the lead against Aston Villa on Saturday thanks to a blunder from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

It took just six minutes for the Red Devils to open the scoring at Villa Park as a shot from Bruno Fernandes made it past the Argentine.

Martinez appeared to have kept out the effort from the midfielder, but it slipped through his hands and over the line.

How man goals has Fernandes scored?

The Portugal international's effort at Villa Park is his sixth in 19 matches in the Premier League this season.

He has now registered 32 goals in the English top-flight since his arrival at the start of 2020. According to Opta, only Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals in that time, with the Liverpool star netting 45 times and the Tottenham striker grabbing 34.

But only James Ward-Prowse has scored more from outside of the box since Fernandes' debut. The Southampton player has fired in seven from distance, while Fernandes has scored six.

Fernandes, 27, was handed the captain's armband for Saturday's match due to the absence of Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

