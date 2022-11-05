WATCH: Arsenal stopper Ramsdale distracted by a pesky pigeon moments before conceding Southampton equaliser

Footage has emerged of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale appearing to be distracted by a pigeon prior to Southampton's equaliser against the Gunners.

Pigeon appears to distract Ramsdale

Just the second time Gunners dropped points

Fans reacted on Twitter

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal dropped points for just the second time this season against Southampton back in October when Southampton held them to a 1-1 draw, and their title rivals may have an unexpected ally to thank for that. Moments before conceding against the Saints, Ramsdale appeared distracted by a pigeon wandering around his penalty area, and some believe this led to a lapse in concentration that allowed Stuart Armstrong to level the scores.

THE REACTION:

Some Arsenal fans are calling for extreme measures after seeing the footage of what distracted Ramsdale...

One fan thought of the worst case scenario after such a strange blunder.

This Southampton fan gave a rather damming assessment of what the pigeon has brought to St Mary's this season...

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have only dropped five points all season and may well be cursing the pigeon in May when the season ends - in order to match Manchester City you have to be pretty much faultless, just ask Liverpool fans.