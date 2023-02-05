WATCH: Angel Correa celebrates his Atletico Madrid goal from the bench AFTER being subbed due to VAR delay

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Angel CorreaGetty Images
Atlético MadridAtlético Madrid vs GetafeGetafePrimera División

A delayed VAR decision resulted in Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrating his goal against Getafe from the substitutes' bench!

  • Correa celebrates goal from bench
  • VAR overturned offside call
  • Atletico held to a 1-1 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine broke the deadlock in the 60th minute from a rebound after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria stopped Thomas Lemar's long-range attempt. The linesman had initially ruled out the goal due to offside, but VAR later overturned that decision. During the check, Diego Simeone replaced Correa with Yannick Carrasco. But as soon as the decision was made, the entire Atletico team rushed towards the bench to celebrate Correa's goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atletico could only hold on to their lead for 23 minutes as Enes Unal equalised from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute for the visitors. The result leaves Los Rojiblancos fourth in the table, a whopping 15 points shy of leaders Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO MADRID? Simeone's side next take on Celta Vigo on February 12 in a La Liga clash.