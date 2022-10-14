WATCH: Anderlecht fan launches flare into West Ham end during Europa Conference League clash

West Ham’s Europa Conference League tie with Anderlecht was marred by trouble in the stands, with a visiting fan launching a flare into the home end.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers claimed a narrow 2-1 victory at the London Stadium courtesy of first-half goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, but events in the crowd cast a cloud over another impressive European triumph as supporters clashed with local police. Thirteen people were arrested, two officers were struck on the head by missiles and two required hospital treatment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Anderlecht have apologised for the actions of their travelling support, with a club spokesperson saying: “We want to apologise to West Ham. We don't tolerate this and strongly condemn this behaviour. We will take it up with UEFA and our own fans.”

WHAT NEXT? West Ham are now one point away from booking their place in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League, and are ensured of a least a play-off round spot, while they will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Southampton.