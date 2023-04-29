WATCH: AC Milan stun Roma with stoppage time Alexis Saelemaekers equaliser moments after Tammy Abraham put his team in front

AC Milan forward Alexis Saelemaekers scored a 97th-minute equaliser against Roma on Saturday, minutes after Tammy Abraham had put the home side ahead.

Abraham put Roma ahead on 94 minutes

Saelemaekers made it 1-1 three minutes later

Draw leaves Milan in fourth on goals scored

WHAT HAPPENED? With the scores level going into added time, it looked like Saturday's Serie A matchup at the Stadio Olimpico was headed for a bore draw. But both sides ended up bringing the drama necessary for a match of such magnitude - and each with their first shot on target.

Abraham thought he had won it for Roma when he converted smartly from Zeki Celik's mazy run four minutes into stoppage time. But less than three minutes later, Saelemaekers found himself on the end of Rafael Leao's inviting cross to bundle home with one of the last kicks of the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result has huge ramifications in the race for Champions League qualification. Milan's rescued point means they retain the coveted fourth spot on goals scored, as they are tied with Roma both on points (57) and goal difference (+14). The result, then, is a sickener for Jose Mourinho's side, as Juventus' recently reinstated 15 points means the Giallorossi are reliant on Milan - or the Vecchia Signora - to slip up in one of their remaining seven league matches.

WHAT NEXT? Roma are next in action away to Monza on May 3, while Milan host Cremonese on the same day.