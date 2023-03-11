WATCH: A global sensation! Marcus Rashford's iconic head-point celebration copied by Ajax prodigy Don-Angelo Konadu

Marcus Rashford's head-pointing celebration continues to spread across the globe with an Ajax-youth product copying the winger recently.

Rashford celebration continues to grow

Ajax youth prospect latest to copy winger

Englishman is enjoying highest scoring season

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has taken the Premier League by storm in recent weeks, with his head-pointing celebration becoming a regular occurrence. Plenty of other players have been copying the United wingers action, with the latest being Ajax youth prodigy Don-Angelo Konadu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford was named the Premier League player of the month for the second month in a row after five goals across February. His strike against Betis in midweek brought an end to a mini-goal drought of two games, and it seems inevitable that we will see his celebration many more times this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The attacker will be hoping he can get back to Premier League scoring form against Southampton on March 11.