WATCH: £89m man Mykhailo Mudryk finally scores first Chelsea goal – and it’s a belter as winger finishes off flowing one-touch move

Chris Burton
Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 2023Getty
ChelseaM. MudrykChelsea vs Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionClub FriendliesPremier League

Mykhailo Mudryk finally has his first goal for Chelsea, with the £89 million ($114m) winger finding the target in a friendly date with Brighton.

  • Ukraine international signed in January
  • Has struggled for form
  • On target during tour of United States

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukraine international joined the Blues in a big-money deal during the January transfer window. He attracted plenty of criticism for his performances in 2022-23 as he went 17 games without finding the target for the Blues. Mudryk figured for his country at the U21 European Championship this summer in a bid to rediscover a spark, and looked lively during a 4-3 friendly win for Chelsea over Premier League rivals Brighton in Philadelphia. Mudryk scored the Blues’ second goal in that contest, with the fleet-footed 22-year-old winger putting the finishing touches to a flowing one-touch move

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Summer signing Christopher Nkunku was also on target for Chelsea, along with Conor Gallagher and another new recruit, Nicolas Jackson. Brighton staged a late fightback on American soil, to pull within one goal of familiar foes, but the 10-man Seagulls ultimately came up short following Jan Paul van Hecke’s second-half sending off.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea – who have already overcome Wrexham 5-0 in their pre-season programme – will be back in action against Newcastle on Wednesday, with further friendly outings against Fulham and Borussia Dortmund to come before opening their 2023-24 campaign at home to Liverpool on August 13.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

135823 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 51443Jude Bellingham
  • 13015Christopher Nkunku
  • 10565Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 12009Mason Mount
  • 6773Sandro Tonali
  • 16466Other
135823 Votes

Editors' Picks